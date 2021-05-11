From Fred Ezeh, Abuja and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Registrar/Chief Executive, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, yesterday, said 21, 175 candidates, representing 75.72 per cent scored five credits and above in subjects taken, including English Language and Mathematics in the November/December 2020 National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) examinations.

She stated this while announcing the 2020 result at its national headquarters in Benin City, Edo State. She said 25,844 candidates, representing 92.42 per cent, scored five credits and above with or without English language and Mathematics.

The NABTEB Registrar said while a total of 32,541 candidates registered in 1,583 centres, only 32, 336 eventually sat for the examination.

Isiugo-Abanihe while commending the successes recorded so far by NABTEB, said it would employ technology to help reduce examination malpractices.

Meanwhile, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday, announced that notification slip for 2021 mock examination is ready.

It directed candidates who registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and indicated interest to sit the optional mock examination to print their mock notification slips ahead of the examination.

The information was contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin where it disclosed that the mock examination

would take place on Thursday, May 20.

The board noted that the optional mock notification slips can be printed from JAMB website in any location that candidates find convenient as long as they have access internet.

It asked candidates to print their slips and study the contents to know the location of their centres, making reference to some candidates that do not read the instruction on their slips only for them to be looking for the name of their examination town instead of their examination centre on the day of the exercise.

JAMB maintained that May 15, 2021 deadline for registration for 2021 UTME, which commenced some weeks ago, is sacrosanct, encouraging interested candidates to take advantage of available opportunity to register.

It disclosed that so far 845, 517 candidates have registered for the 2021 UTME, while 38, 886 successfully registered for direct entry.