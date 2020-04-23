Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has announced the postponement of its May/June ordinary level certificate examinations indefinitely.

NABTEB said the examinations which are for in-school candidates was originally scheduled to begin on Monday, 4th May 2020, but has been postponed on account of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaging the whole world.

NABTEB Registrar Prof Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, in a statement released on Thursday, regretted the unfortunate decision and urged candidates to use the period to study and get themselves ready for the examination on the new date that would be announced soon.

As a result of the postponement, the NABTEB Registrar said the management of the Board has agreed that registration for the examinations should continue.

She, however, enjoined candidates to continue to positively and productively engage in their studies through e-learning resources made available through radio and television and other safe means while they await further information from the Board.