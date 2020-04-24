Tony Osauzo, Benin

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), yesterday, announced the indefinite postponement of the May/June Ordinary Level Certificate Examinations.

The 2020 May/June series of the NABTEB Certificate Examinations, which are for in-school candidates, were originally scheduled to hold on Monday, May 4.

But the Board in a statement signed by its Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said the examinations have now been postponed on account of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said a new date would be announced in due course, adding that registration for the examinations, however, continues.