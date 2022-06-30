From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), on Thursday, confirmed increasing interest in technical skills from Nigerians, as being witnessed in rise in number of people participating in its examinations.

Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, confirmed the development while speaking to journalists shortly after monitoring the ongoing 2022 NABTEB examinations in Federal Government College, Orozo, and Government Technical College, Garki, both in Abuja.

She confirmed that no fewer that 88,000 students registered to participate in the 2022 exercise, indicating a significant rise from the number of students that participated in 2021 exercise.

She said the surge began in 2015 when the it first recorded 55, 000 enrolments for the examination, and it increased steadily over the years to 83, 000 in 2018. “This year, we have significant increase in the enrollment, and I think it is because of the realisation that TVET is the way to go. “In the world today, there is increasing hunger for skills acquisition, for empowerment and self reliance.”

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Director, Human Resources of the Federal Ministry of Education, David Gende, called for an end to the demeaning of NABTEB Certificate.

The Minister said skill acquisition is what the government is promoting, hence the need to prepare for skilled workforce and take over of the Nigerian business and technical workspace.

“People need to stop demeaning NABTEB certificate. We need to stop those people who are taking over our job space because we would be better if those space are available. The young ones who cannot continue after this level would, at least have some skills to carry on and take over the space.”

He further said the government is presently directing students towards the sector as option for those who cannot fit into the formal sector.

“That’s the way to go. And that’s where we are directing our students to go, those who cannot fit into other professional areas of their college. There are other sound options that we know is acceptable anywhere, and it’s even contributing greater to the development of our country.”