From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) said on Thursday that 58,569 candidates, representing 69.60 per cent of the total candidates that sat for the National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) examinations, scored five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics while 75,221candidates obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics.

The Registrar, Prof Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe said this in Benin City, during the release of May/June 2022 In-School Certificate Examination Results.

She said 75,221 that obtained five credits and above without English Language and Mathematics, representing 89.39 per cent of the candidates that sat for the examinations.

Prof Isiugo-Abanihe, represented by the Director, Examinations Administration, Dr Obinna Opara, said the performance was slightly lower than the 2021 In-School NBC/NTC examinations results where 58,309 candidates representing 72.96 per cent obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics and 74,069 candidates, representing 92.68 per cent of the entire candidates that sat for the examinations obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics.

Isiugo-Abanihe added that a total of 87,668 candidates registered for the examinations in 1,656 centres across all the states of the federation and Cote d’Ivoire as the enrollment figure marked a 4.99 per cent increase above that of the 2021 In-School Certificate Examination where 83,504 candidates enrolled for the NBC/NTC examinations.

She further made case for the encouragement of girl-child education, female scholarship schemes, long-life skills and digital literacy skills to boost girls’ enrollment, retention and completion of schooling to ensure gender balance and appropriately position the Nigerian youths for leadership.

She also urged state governments to establish more technical colleges and vocational centres in all local government areas.