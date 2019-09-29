Chinelo Obogo

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NACA) has announced the ban of certain models of Apple MacBook Pro from all flights, whether as cargo, or in passengers’ carry-on luggage.

The ban applies to 15-inch MacBook Pro units sold between September 2015 and February 2017. Apple said the battery in the affected laptops can overheat, potentially igniting.

In a statement signed by the Agency’s director, Operations and Training, Captain Abdullahi Sidi, and addressed to all airline operators and service providers, he said the Agency is “aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops,” and reminded airlines to follow safety guidelines issued in 2016 about consumer electronics with recalled batteries.

According to those guidelines, electronics with recalled batteries should not be allowed on flights as cargo or in carry-on luggage. That would apply to the affected MacBook Pros.

”This is to inform all operators and service providers that the carriage of MacBook Pro (Model: Retina, 15, MID 2015) with immediate effect is hereby barred on all flights. This product has been recalled by the manufacturer due to battery problems which presents a risk to aviation safety due to overheating,” Sidi said.

A number of airlines and regulatory bodies throughout the world have also issued guidance relating to the hazardous laptops. They are the US Federal Aviation Administration, European Union Aviation Safety Agency, Canadian airline Air Transat, Air Italy, Australian airline Qantas, Virgin Australia, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways and Etihad.