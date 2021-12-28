The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), says it has trained 80 women on income-generating trades in Jigawa.

The agency’s Director of Special Duties, Mr Baidi Gajo, indicated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Gajo said the beneficiaries were selected from Birniwa, Guri and Kirikasamma local government areas of the state.

He explained that the women were trained on hair dressing, makeup and confectionery.

The director added that the gesture is to enable the beneficiaries become self-reliant and employers of labour.

According to him, each of the participants was given N75,000 as start up capital to start their businesses.

“It is an empowerment programme organized and funded by NACA and facilitated by Hon Sagir Musa Ahmed, the Jigawa Commissioner of Land, Housing and Urban Development.

He, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money so as to enhance their livelihood and contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of their families, communities, the state and the nation at large,” he said. (NAN)