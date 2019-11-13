Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Director General of National Agency for Control of Aids (NACA), Dr Gambo Gumel Aliu, has said the decentralisation of their offices to all zones was to enable it identify people living with HIV/AIDS, who have refused to come forward for medication for reasons best known to them.

He stated this, yesterday, during the commissioning of the NACA South East Zonal Office in Umuahia, Abia State.

He stated that there were about 10, 000 people living with HIV/AIDS in the South East, but only about 2,000 come forward to take drugs.

“It is for this reason that we are decentralizing our offices, and there is no way we can control HIV/AIDS without identifying the people who have refused to come forward for medication, in the Community and other places.”

He explained that medications were making huge differences in the lives of those living with HIV/AIDS.