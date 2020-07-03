The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has appointed Mr Sola Obadimu as its new Director-General.

The NACC made this known in a statement signed by its National President, Otunba Toyin Akomolafe, on Friday in Lagos.

Akomolafe said the newly appointed director-general “is bringing to the chamber a varied wealth of experience having served in the same capacity at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC).

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Olusola Obadimu, 57, as director-general of Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce with effect from July 1, 2020.

“He was also the Executive-Secretary, Nigerian-South African Chamber of Commerce and Acting director-general, Institute of Directors.

“He also brings on board project management and senior consultancy expertise,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obadimu, has a B.Sc in Chemical Engineering, M.Sc in Economics and MBA in Marketing & Strategy, all from the University of Lagos. (NAN)