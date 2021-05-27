By Henry Uche

The National President, Nigerian -American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) Otunba Toyin Akomolafe, has donated a N100,000 cash and other food items to both Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care & Treatment School and School of the Blind (Oshodi) both in Lagos State, as part of its contribution to support handicapped and Children with disabilities to mark the 2021 children’s Day.

Presenting the cheque and food items to the the Vice president of the school at the Memorial Home in Lagos, the National President said he offered the gesture as part of his contribution to humanity, he urged the government and other well- meaning Nigerians to show some love to the most indigents ones in the Society.

Akomolafe added that the burden and duty of care for one another is a collective responsibilities saying that, “It’s not the fault of these children to have been born with such handicap or disabilities, so we must show them care, they are human being like us, we should appreciate God, and urge the government and those with the financial wherewithal come to the aid of these fellows.

“This widow’s mite is part of the activities to commemorate the Chamber’s 60th Anniversary Celebrations. We should strive to give back to the society in different ways. We should appreciate God for His Grace and help the hapless.

“We acknowledge the fantastic job that is being done at Modupe Cole Memorial Home for Handicapped Children Society, in terms of taking care and educating them to effectively equip them to fulfil their potential in spite of their physical challenges and make them better citizens of this country in future,” he stressed.

Reacting, the vice president of the school, Ajani Isaac Aremu expressed appreciation to NACC, Lagos State Government and others who have shown Love and care to the handicapped and disabled children over the years.

Aremu however frowned at the attitude of some parents towards the handicapped children, saying that abandoning children of this nature is not the best option, he added that anyone can amount to becoming somebody in the country so long as there is life.

“Out of 467 Children here, half of them are totally abandoned by their parents, most of them are not visited by anyone, year- in -year- out. Just a few are visited by their parents. We appreciate the Lagos State government and others for the great works they are are doing.

“To stop this ugly experience o abandoning children here, the government has resolved that anyone bringing a child to this school, must first go to the State ministry of education, from there to the ministry of child Guidance & Counselor department before coming to us, this will enable us to have a detailed address and other information of parents of the Children.

“Currently, we have 127 staff, which is insufficient, the ratio is supposed to be four children to one staff (4:1) but we are lacking in manpower, we need more hands, we also need Buses and other facilities to make this place fully functional,” he implored.

He advised parents with handicapped children and other disabilities to desist from attitudes of abandoning the such children but they should follow due process of care since their conditions are not man made to give them a future.