By Henry Uche

The National President, Nigerian -American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) Otunba Toyin Akomolafe, has made a cash donation of N100,000 and other food items to both Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care & Treatment School and School of the Blind (Oshodi) in Lagos State, as part of his contribution to support handicapped and children with disabilities to mark the 2021 Children’s Day.

Presenting the cheque and food items to the the Vice President of the school at the Memorial Home in Lagos, Akomolafe said he made the gesture as part of his contribution to humanity, while urging government and other well- meaning Nigerians to show some love to the most indigents ones in the society.

He added that the burden and duty of care for one another is a collective responsibilities. “It’s not the fault of these children to have been born with such handicap or disabilities, so we must show them care, they are human being like us, we should appreciate God, while urging the government and those with the financial wherewithal to come the aid of these fellows.

“This widow’s mite is part of the activities to commemorate the Chamber’s 60th anniversary celebration. We should strive to give back to the society in different ways. We should appreciate God for His Grace and help the helpless.

“We acknowledge the fantastic job that is being done at Modupe Cole Memorial Home for Handicapped Children Society, in terms of taking care and educating them to effectively equip them to fulfil their potential in spite of their physical challenges and make them better citizens of this country in future,” he stressed.