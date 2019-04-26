Uche Henry

The Nigerian-American Chambers of Commerce, (NACC) in partnership with Fosad Consulting, LLC has called on corporate organisations to place Quality Service Delivery above other priorities in their businesses as it rounds off training of Business Executives and Customer Service Professionals across industries in the country.

A statement by the Communications Executive, Ebuka Ugochukwu, said the training was neccessary due to incessant reports of poor customers and consumers experience across different organisations.

According to Ebuka, no organisation can thrive without a market segment that patronises its offerings. “Businesses often follow the adage ‘the customer is always right’ because happy customers are expected to continue buying goods and services from businesses that meet their needs but oftentimes these customers suffer bad experiences. When customers have a bad customer service experience, they don’t just get mad; most of the time they try to get even. It’s not enough to sit around and wait for a bad customer experience to happen, and then react, rather there is a need to take precaution against disasters before they happen,”

“For businesses to thrive successfully, the service-profit chain which proves a direct link between superior service experiences, customer loyalty, employee satisfaction and financial performance must be balanced, after all, a trained, engaged and motivated team reaching out to clients will help grow the business from the ground up above the roof as only exceptional people can deliver exceptional service.”

He further stated that the one-day training has opened the eyes of many Customers Service professionals to know the power of customers and consumers and users of a company’s products and services.