By Henry Uche

Operators in the Nigeria export business may have cause to smile as the new president of Nigeria Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), Adebola Williams, has vowed to boost the volume and value of exports to America.

At her decoration as the 19th President of NACC, she pledged to strengthen trade relations between Nigeria and the United States of America to shore up Nigeria’s export indices.

Williams also said her administration would strive to boost activities and schemes aimed at enabling members of the chamber to package their products for exports to U.S, as she appreciates David Russell, Head of Commercial Section, Lagos Consulate, United States Embassy.

“No country survives without massive amount of export. Thus, in NACC, we shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that Nigeria gain more from products export to the United States. Our members stand to benefit a lot from our Professional members thus: In technical-know-how, packaging and other relevant supports. We want to ensure that we come up with quality and well packaged products that meet international standard and accepted, we can’t afford to lag behind,” she maintained.

In a remark, the Chairman, Phillips Consulting Limited (PCL), Foluso Phillips, who spoke on Nigeria-America Trade Relations– Back to the Drawing Board, said most countries, blessed with many natural resources would use same to finance their industrialisation.