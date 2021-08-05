By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is seeking a stronger relationship, collaboration and empowerment from the commercial section of the United States Embassy through its consulate in Lagos, Nigeria.

Making this solicitation during the week, the National President of NACC, Dame Adebola Williams, who made this request at a courtesy visit to the US embassy in Lagos, said the bilateral Chamber would not do anything without the full support of the US consulate.

‘We appreciate the Commercial Section of the United States Embassy – the Head (Ms Jennifer Woods) and her wonderful team – on the fantastic job they are doing in Nigeria (through the Lagos Consulate) under her leadership.

‘We are seeking partnership and empowerment for our members who are into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and are desirous to take advantage of various US programs designed at empowering SMEs such as Prosper Africa since some of our members are already into exports while others are willing to go into it.

‘We looking at how best can we work with the Commercial Section to encourage them to succeed within the remaining four (4) years in the life of African Growth and Opportunity Act, AGOA which was signed by the US Congress on May 18th, 2000 and ending in 2025.’

Dame Williams maintained that collaboration on training and other developmental initiatives would go a long way too to strengthen both countries’ businesses. She added: ‘We wish to be invited to all trade-related and capacity building initiatives that the US Commercial Section is involved with – both physical or virtual. That is the best way our members can benefit from the opportunities available under this partnership.’

She implored Woods to conscientiously feature actively in NACC functions and programmes adding that NACC as a Special Purpose Vehicle for empowering SMEs desire that the Commercial Section of the US embassy would see the NACC as an excellent opportunity to contribute to the development of Nigeria being a body populated mainly by SMEs that are willing to grow.

‘If our members develop, they are capable of employing millions of jobless Nigerians and youths which would help to reduce the rising crime rates arising from lack of engagement opportunities. Thus, we seek a more purposeful and enduring trade development relationship. We cannot fulfil our mandate alone without the due cooperation of the US Commercial Section.

‘Our embassy and Consulates in the United States are backing us as necessary. We wish for a fruitful and a more beneficial service provision to our members going forward,’ she implored.

Reacting, the Head of Commercial Section, US Embassy in Lagos, Ms Jennifer Woods, promised to address all issues raised and further collaborate with the Chamber on activities and programmes going forward.

‘We have heard and understand you perfectly and we can assure you that we are on top gear to meeting your request. Of course, we can’t thrive in isolation. We need each other,’ he assured.

