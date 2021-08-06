The Nigerian- American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is seeking stronger relationship and empowerment from the commercial section of the United States Embassy through its consulate in Lagos, Nigeria.

National president of NACC, Dame Adebola Williams, who made this request at a courtesy visit to the U.S. Embassy in Lagos, said the bilateral chamber would not do anything without the full support of the US Consulate.

“We appreciate the Commercial Section of the United States Embassy – the Head (Ms. Jennifer Woods) and her wonderful team – on the fantastic job they are doing in Nigeria (through the Lagos Consulate) under her leadership.

“We are seeking partnership and empowerment for our members who are into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) businesses and are desirous to take advantage of various U.S. programmes targeted at empowering SMEs including Prosper Africa, since some of our members are already into exports while others are willing to go into it.

“We are looking at how best to work with the Commercial Section to encourage them to succeed within the remaining four (4) years in the life of African Growth and Opportunity Act, (AGOA) which was signed by the U.S Congress on May 18th, 2000 and ending in 2025.

Dame Williams maintained that collaboration on Training and Other developmental initiatives would go a long way too to strengthen both Countries’ businesses. She added, “We wish to be invited to all trade related and capacity building initiatives that the U.S. Commercial Section is involved with –both physical or virtual.

That is the best way our members can benefit from the opportunities available under this partnership.

