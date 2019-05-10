Uche Henry

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) is set to hold its 3rd annual food and products exhibition and conference.

A statement from the Communication Executive, Ebuka Ugochukwu, stated that the event themed “Sustainability and Innovation: Pathway to Business Success for SMEs,” is slated for Friday and Saturday, 24th & 25th May, at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ugochukwu said the event was aimed at promoting the development commerce, investment and industrial and technological relationships between the public and private sectors of the economy.

Ebuka explained that “Africa and United States of America (USA) will have the presence of industry expert, market leaders, Trade Promotion Agencies, Venture Capitalists, Seed Investors, Export Houses, Business Clinics, Policy Makers, Franchisors, Franchisees, Produce Merchants, Analysts, Research Professionals, Startup Hubs, Government Regulatory Agencies as well as Federal Ministers, state governors, CEOs of blue-chip firms, captains of industries, agencies of US Mission among others.

“The conference will attract SMEs, Start-up business owners, MSMEs, international and local manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of food, beverage, agro commodities, apparel and fashion products, chain stores, independent sellers, business service providers, key decision and policy makers, African and American companies will showcase their products and service to visitors with a aim to promote same and increase export sales by maximizing the benefits of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

“The event will feature a conference session with seasoned industry experts and leaders sharing their knowledge and experience on scaling up productivity, driving profitability and positioning SMEs for sustainability and global competitiveness; attendance is free but registration is required and can be done in chamber’s website.”

He added that same event held in 2018, had over 1,500 attendees with about 90 exhibitors from Nigeria and US. Ugochukwu noted that over 2,500 attendees across Nigeria, Africa and US are expected at the two-day event, presenting a viable opportunity for exhibiting companies to grow their sales, showcase their products to a target audience and strike international deals that would be worth millions of dollars.