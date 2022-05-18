By Henry Uche

Members of Nigeria- American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) and the Commercial Section, Lagos Consulate, United States Embassy, came together yesterday to brainstorm on strategic sectors and sub-sectors of the Nigeria economy with the aim of not only promoting the sectors but aslo creating a sustainable linkages between American and Nigerian businesses.

With the theme, “U.S Mission’s Current Commercial- Focused Activities in Nigeria,” the Head of Commercial Section, Lagos Consulate, United States Embassy, Mr. David Russell confirmed that it was the desire of the U.S Consulate to make impact Nigeria in Nigeria in digital economy, healthcare, Agriculture and others, hence the essence of the cross fertilisation of ideas at the meeting to rev up returns on investments.

“The world is striving fast to recover from the shock of the global pandemic, and countries are not doing it alone, so here we are working with Nigerian- American Chamber of Commerce to find out where we may help both in capacity building, technical support and other forms of aid,” he said.

Similarly, the National President of NACC, Dame Adebola Williams, assured members of NACC of sustained engagement with the US Mission/ Embassy in Nigeria on all trade and development related activities that would be of very useful and relevance to the members of the Chamber.

Williams added that NACC would continue to broker a healthy interactive relationship between our NACC members and the US Mission, particularly I areas of information dissemination about their business opportunities.

“I commend the Head of the Commercial Section /Commercial Counsellor at the US Consulate in Lagos, David Rusell, for his dedication towards facilitating and fostering the variability of some strategic sectors of Nigerian economy through the Nigeria- American Chamber of Commerce.

“I have always emphasised that, one of the key imperatives of the Chamber is to continually engage the US Mission/ Embassy in Nigeria on all trade and development related activities that are of useful relevance to the members of the Chamber,” she reiterated.

Agog with the development, the Director General of NACC, Sola Obadimu, maintained that the chamber took into consideration areas of interest from its members, thus, expedite actions would be taken address challenges and explore opportunities.

“We want to make business between Nigeria and America seamless, from today’s interactive session we discovered some people are looking for partnership, some linkages, some technical support, and others, so it’s our job to facilitate all these areas of concern,”

He urged the U.S government to help the private sector of Nigeria particularly the micro & small medium enterprises (MSMEs) of the economy as most big companies are winding down owing to harsh economic environment.

“The organised private sector is shrinking. Most of these big companies are closing down due to dilapidated infrastructure, poor road networks and power supply, epileptic network, so our hope of employing thousands of unemployed youths is through the MSMEs, as the largest employer of labour, so in whatsoever capacity building/assistance they can give to Nigerian companies so they can increase their capacity and employ more people, they should do,* he implored.

L-R: Dr. David Russell (Head of Commercial Section, Lagos Consulate, United States Embassy); Dame Adebola Williams -National President, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) and Mr. Olaolu Akinkugbe (Past President of NACC, at the breakfast Session between NACC & the Consulate, recently.