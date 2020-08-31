Henry Uche

Following experts projections on foreseeable recession in the face of the global pandemic, the president of

Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, has called for a closer tie between the Organised Private Sector (OPS) of Nigeria and Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC).

At the first Virtual Nigerian-Indonesian Business forum, Aliyu maintained that NACCIMA and ITPC needs a business relationship especially in the area of Agribusiness technology to ensure that Agricultural production in Nigeria is adequately enhanced for optimal output.

She said, “Idonesia have the capacity to boost agrobusiness-technology, so we call on the OPS to tap into Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) offering to avert impending food scarcity as forecast by economic experts.

“We have agreed with Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre in Lagos on continuous engagement between Indonesian businesses and Nigerian businesses to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between both countries that has existed since the establishment of its diplomatic relations in 1965.”

Also, the Indonesian ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap, stated that increased partnerships between the two countries is a good medium for both countries to acquire requisite knowledge to harness potential opportunities that exists in the Agricultural sector of both countries.

Harahap commended the Indonesian business presentations on Hand Tractors, Agro processing Equipment, Water Treatment Chemicals and Natural Rubber Coagulant that were featured at the forum and tasked operators to keep the stone rolling.

On her part, mrs Beatrice Archibong, in Charge of, D’affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Jakartar, Indonesia, stated that such business forum by NACCIMA and ITPC is a clear demonstration of goodwill and determination of the governments of both countries to boost the their respective economies in spite of the growing pandemic which has negatively impacted global economy.

She expressed the commitment of the Nigerian Embassy in Indonesia to collaborate with relevant stakeholders in Indonesia to make necessary information and guidance into the Indonesian market available to potential Nigerian investors for sound decision making and planning.

Some of the Indonesian businesses who made presentations at the forum include: CV. KARYA HIDUP SENTOSA Of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Producers of Quick Kubota Power Tillers and Hand Tractors; CAHAYA AGRO, producers of Agric machiner; and KIAN BANGUN PRADIZA, producers of water treatment chemicals, rubber coagulants among others.

The forum which brought together over seventy (70) Nigerian and Indonesian companies saw the establishment of

synergy such as partnerships on rubber processing in Sapele, Delta state, during the business matchmaking.