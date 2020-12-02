Merit Ibe

The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Council has called on government at all levels to fully involve the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) and private sector operators in the articulation and subsequent implementation of policies.

The association is of the view that, as the country searches for a way out of economic recession, government should work closely with the private sector, which would have a key role to play if the goal of early recovery is to be met in the first quarter of 2021 as being predicted by the Minister of Finance, the CBN governor and others in government circles.

The Council, which rose from its 2020 4th Quarter meeting , was hosted by the Port-Harcourt Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHACCIMA) , attended by members of chambers of commerce from across the country and presided over by its National President, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu.

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Rivers State, Dr. Ify Nwankpa, represented the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the meeting.

The council drew attention to the fact that the third quarter contraction of the economy was foretold in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the drop in crude oil prices, and the civil unrest that ensued.

According to the meeting, these issues require robust response in close cooperation with the OPS.

It called attention to the need for proper synergy of monetary and fiscal policies that would engender inclusive growth and development in some strategic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and mining.

“Most importantly, the OPS must be taken on board in the articulation of policies, policy implementation, and the process of monitoring and evaluation.”