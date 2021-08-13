By Merit Ibe

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has called for strategic and sectoral policy action to be taken on the Climate Change Report as recommended by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

National President, John Udeagbala, who urged government, stakeholders including the Private Sector to take urgent steps towards implementation, said the climate change report described as ‘Cold Red’ for humanity by the UN Secretary General and a reality check by the UN IPCC deserves close attention against the background that the change is affecting practically every region of the world and would intensify in years to come.

He cited floods and fires that have been raging in Europe, Asia, Canada, US etc and the experiences of floods at home in Nigeria which have affected farmlands and agricultural activities as evidence of the negative impact of climate change on planet earth and affecting every inhabited region of the world.

“And of equal significance to NACCIMA as a business management organisation are the implications on business operations, industry and the economy.”

Drawing attention to the need for a sustainable development pattern, the national president was of the view that Nigeria’s National Policy on Environment and Plan Action especially the National Policy on Climate Change and its mission and strategic objective must take note of the recommended policy action as contained in the 2021 Climate Change Report.

