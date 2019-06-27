Christy Anyanwu

Last Thursday, was full of activities for Women Business Group of National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Commerce (NACCIMA). The event kicked off in Ikeja, Lagos, with Prof. John Aremu, delivering a keynote address spoke on “Women in Business: Paradigm Shift, the Vista and Opportunities.”

It afforded participants from 17 states the opportunity to showcase their produce at the exhibition stand.

Speaking at the dinner/award night, immediate past president of NACCIMA and convener of the event, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, said the evening was meant to bring together all members from the respective NAWORG chapters to discuss, chart a way forward and appreciate individuals who have been pillars of support for the association.

She said: “It is important to inform you that NAWORG is the women wing of NACCIMA. It was established 15 years ago as the apex body for women entepreneurs in Nigeria chambers movement with the mandate to work with other relevant bodies in women development both locally and internationally.”

Guest of honour, Chief (Mrs.) Shade Okoya, Executive Director, Eleganza Industries, applauded the women for working harmoniously to create a formidable impact in supporting other women to thrive and excel in business.

Award recipients included Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Deputy governor, Rivers State; Dr Olufunso Amosun, Dame Abimbola Fashola, Mrs. Margaret Orakwusi, Mrs Elizabeth Osinsanya and Toun Okewale Sonaiya.