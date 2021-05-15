From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

National President of the Nigerian Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Aliyu and her executive members, yesterday, in the industrial community of Nnewi, Anambra State, installed the 10th President of Nnewi Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NCCIMA).

The event which marked the 20th Annual General Meeting of NCCIMA with the theme: “Global Economic Crises And Domestic Impact of Covid-19” had Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and Dr Cletus Ibeto, the chairman and CEO of Ibeto Group, as special guests of honour.

The national president was represented by the immediate past President of Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Mr Don Ebubeogu and the National Deputy Treasurer of NACCIMA, Mrs Ann Osakwe.

The President, South East Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (SECCIMA), Mr Humphrey Ngonadi, played host to the event that attracted the traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu III, the CEO of Roban Group, Sir Robert Anwatu, as chairman on the occasion, the member representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon. Chris Azubogu, among other dignitaries.

The outgoing President of NCCIMA, Mr Ifeanyi Uzodike, who handed over to Mr Jude Osumuoh said that his administration had worked hard to ensure a sustainable development in all facets of business engagement by the members.

According to him, apart from organizing training programmes for members in agriculture and other sectors from which over 200 interested persons had benefited, the chambers under his watch had also helped members in securing Central Bank of Nigeria-assisted loans of N10 million maximum to boost their various businesses.

Mr Uzodike noted that the giant project the Chambers had in hand was the construction of its secretariat estimated to gulp over N150 million, a project his successor would grapple with.

Also speaking, the outgoing Vice President, Mr John Ekewuba, who is also the head of Marketing, Ibeto Group, said that the Chambers had done a lot under the outgoing administration in the development of its core mandate that had to do with commerce and industry.

He said that many of the members had been assisted to easily secure travelling visas to countries like China, among others, adding that the effort had helped to promote international trade “with the attendant boost of industrial development.”

Speaking on what he has in stock for the Chambers, Mr Osumuoh promised that his administration would tackle the construction of a befitting secretariat for NCCIMA.

He named advocacy, having good relationship with government and synergy with organized private sector as among the priorities of his administration.

He appealed to the Federal Government to tackle the issue of insecurity, which he said had posed an obstacle to investment and business transactions.

He said that it was unfortunate state that the entire Southeast had no breathing space because of insecurity.