Merit Ibe

National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, has called for closer ties between Indonesia and Nigeria, especially in the area of agribusiness technology, to ensure that the nation’s agricultural production is enhanced for optimal output.

She made the call during the first virtual Nigerian-Indonesian Business Forum organised by NACCIMA, in partnership with the Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) in Lagos, Nigeria.

At the forum, the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap, stated that increased partnership between his country’s businesses and Nigerians will serve as a good medium for private sector in both countries to acquire relevant knowledge to harness opportunities that exist in the countries. The forum which focused on agribusiness sector, brought together over 70 Nigerian and Indonesian companies. Indonesian businesses presentations on hand tractors, agro processing equipment, water treatment chemicals and natural rubber coagulant were featured.

Hajiya Iya-Aliyu, who is also chairperson of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), thanked the Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre in Lagos and the team at NACCIMA for successfully organising the virtual business forum despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.