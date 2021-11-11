By Blessing Ani

In a bid to improve trade in west Africa, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), in collaboration with LA International Cooperation, has put up a workshop to strengthen the capacity of small-scale cross-border traders (especially women), their associations and border officials at border sites in West Africa.

The objective of the Capacity Building Needs Assessment (CBNA) Validation workshop, held in Abuja, was to validate the findings of a CBNA survey which assessed the capacity building needs of stakeholder trade associations in terms of their capacity to impart knowledge and to support small-scale cross-border traders; helping them to overcome the problems identified.

The programme, which is managed by the World Bank Group and the German Development Cooperation Agency (GIZ), was developed to tackle the issues facing cross-border trade in West Africa.

It is made up of three main components; improved and more efficiently implemented trade facilitation measures; more efficient movement of goods along selected corridors and reduced barriers for small-scale traders and emphasis on improving conditions for women traders.

Participants at the workshop validated the survey findings which showed that financial management; product standardisation; commercial information; fundraising or financing; packaging; transportation; development of business plan; prospecting and market research; sales coaching; negotiations and signing of business contracts; direct intervention in control posts and commercial litigation.

They agreed that the findings were priority needs of their associations’ members and areas where capacity building is required.

The participants also noted that infrastructure (the provision of shared facilities, one-stop shops and equipment or the creation of Special Economic Zones), improved knowledge on export and import processes and procedures, certifications for export trade, data management for members, and logistics would go a long way to improve the lot of small-scale cross-border traders.

