Henry Uche

As reactions continues to trail Nigeria’s endorsement to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) corporate bodies and experts are still lending their voices over the move to ascertain Nigeria’s prospects under the unfolding dispensation.

Speaking at the third edition of AFCFTA Dialogue series put together by NACCIMA and Deloitte over the weekend, NACCIMA’s president Hajia Saratu Iya Aliyu, maintained that signing the agreement was a welcome development that requires hardwork to harness its potentials.

Aliyu said the move was a courageous decision and a fullfilment of the will of Nigerians after a rigorous consultative process involving all stakeholders across the country.

She said “Now the hardwork must begin if Nigeria especially the private sector is to reap the benefits of the agreement, stressing that closer attention must be paid to the operational phase which has commenced especially the rules of origin, the Pan African digital payment platform, Web based and mobile applications for business, and an African Trade Observatory Portal”.