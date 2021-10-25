National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), John Udeagbala, led a high-level delegation to the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos yesterday, where the idea of an industrial park was mooted.

Udeagbala commended the Chinese consulate for ensuring the mutual relationship between Nigeria and China has been maintained and sustained over the years.

He proposed solid partnership with Chinese business community on industrial parks, with collaboration from the corresponding state governments.

He said business to business collaborations in economic sectors such as telecommunications, energy, infrastructure, and agricultural sectors are of keen interest to the Nigerian private sector.

In response, Consul General, Chu Maoming, emphasised the important role that NACCIMA plays in being the intermediary between Nigerian businesses and the Chinese business community.

He said the Chinese diplomatic community has utmost faith and confidence in NACCIMA as an association of businessmen with integrity, who have been in a long-term partnership with them.

Maoming, who acknowledged the current strain in conducting business with Nigeria and other countries of the world due to the pandemic, however said the Chinese government is assiduously strengthening measures to mitigate and eradicate new cases of the COVID-19 virus.

Udeagbala restated that his administration’s leadership is committed to strengthening the collaboration between the private sector and diplomatic missions for the benefit of members, for possible inclusive economic growth and benefit to all.

