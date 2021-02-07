The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has partnered with the National Agency for Food & Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to create more conducive business environment. The partnership, which is to increase closer public-private collaborations, took place during a virtual meeting, where the Director General of NACCIMA, Ayoola Olukanni, proposed regular strategic collaboration between the association and NAFDAC for continuous sensitisation and education on issues relating to procedures and requirements for NAFDAC product registration.

In her remarks, Director General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeleye, expressed the willingness of the agency to collaborate with NACCIMA and the private sector to achieve the mandate of the agency in all areas. Stating past collaborations with NACCIMA, the NAFDAC boss called for increased momentum. The association and the agency agreed that they would harness its structures to work together to achieve desired objectives. Some of the resolutions from the meeting include a quarterly NACCIMA-NAFDAC consultative meeting at the highest level; regular meetings between regional offices of NAFDAC and NACCIMA members across the country to review issues and resolve necessary matters; improvement in existing relationships between NAFDAC departments and NACCIMA trade/sectoral groups.

At the end of the meeting, a Technical Working Committee (TWC) made up of NACCIMA and NAFDAC representatives was set up and tasked with the responsibility of planning and organising quarterly editions of the “NACCIMA-NAFDAC Quarterly Meeting,” as well as other collaborative initiatives.”