By Merit Ibe

As the term of the incumbent president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) comes to an end, Ide John C. Udeagbala, is set to take the mantle of leadership.

Udeagbala, an industrialist, is a past president of the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) and past president of the South-East Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SECCIMA).

He is an alumnus of the Harvard University School of Business Administration, USA, having successfully completed the Advanced Management Programme (1997).

Udeagbala is currently the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of J. Udeagbala Holdings Nig. Ltd., a holding company for an indigenous conglomerate comprising six subsidiaries operating as independent enterprises, namely: Beauty Base Limited, Kitchen Vegetable Oil Ltd, Quality Pipes Industries Ltd, Dynamic Solvent Extraction Co. Ltd, Dynamic Farms Ltd, and J. Udeagbala and Sons Ltd.

He won the National Productivity Merit Award (NPOM), in the Business Productivity category, in 1996. In the economic environment, under the manufacturing sector in Nigeria, his quest for excellence has earned one of his company’s subsidiaries an award by the Central Bank of Nigeria as the Best SMEIS, 2008. He has also won the Excellence Award by the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), 2015. Udeagbala, a strong corporate player who has acquired expertise and experience relevant to Corporate Management & Governance, expresses strategic thinking, planning and leadership skills, with proficiency in engagement, collaboration and consultation.

He has an understanding and appreciation of the broader policy contexts of the delivery and planning of top management functions. His high levels of performance in his various fields of endeavour has placed him in good stead for referencing. He is an economic nationalist, who reflects a high degree of integrity and standing in the community, with demonstrated values of acting in good faith, and in the best interests of the society.

He has served on the board of several government establishments, and of some organised private sector enterprises. He was on the board of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) from 2009 – 2015; on the board of Raw Materials Research and Development Council from 2005 – 2007; a member of the Inter- Ministerial Committee of Federal Government. On the Influx off Foreign Goods into Nigeria 2006; Chairman, Abia State Environmental and Sanitation Committee from 2003 – 2007.