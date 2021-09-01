Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has sought the collaborations of the business and diplomatic communities in Nigeria to increase foreign direct investments.

At a business meeting in Abuja, yesterday, Ide John Udeagbala, its national president, urged them to look beyond the country’s challenges and focus on its strength by making representations on their behalf to the private sector of their various countries.

Udeagbala said his administration would deepen and expand its collaboration with the private sector of their countries through available platforms and expressed readiness to facilitate opportunities for companies seeking partnerships.

Chairman on the occasion, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, urged the diplomatic community to maintain confidence in both cross border and wider international trade and investment platforms which are critical to economic recovery amidst the pandemic.

He commended the association for playing pivotal roles in expanding the frontiers of business in the country and urged them to continue in attracting more investments.

Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Olusegun Awolowo, who was also recognised for his agency’s collaboration with NACCIMA, called for a renewed focus on non-oil exports as a critical way of diversifying the national economy in line with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the rebuilding of NACCIMA is urgent and compelling at this critical time when the real sector of the economy is begging for lifeline.

First National Deputy President, Dele Oye, underscored the importance and benefits of doing business with NACCIMA.

“If you are not doing business with NACCIMA, you are not doing business with Nigeria. We are all prisoners of hope and despite the challenges, there are opportunities. NACCIMA gives you a one stop shop to reach all local councils, states and FCT in Nigeria. Engage NACCIMA because the impact is big,” he said.

