By Merit Ibe

National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide John C. Udeagbala, and his counterpart from Spain Chamber of Commerce, José Luis Bonet Ferrer, yesterday in Madrid, Spain, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) . The event took place on the sidelines of the Nigeria-Spain Business Forum,which brought together businesses and political leaders from both countries. The association stated that the MoU was signed to promote closer collaboration between NACCIMA and Spain Chamber of Commerce, to encourage and facilitate actions leading to the promotion and development of commercial exchanges and economic co-operation between members of both chambers of commerce.

NACCIMA, through this MoU, will provide a platform for the business community in Nigeria to showcase and expand their businesses to Spain through Strategic B2B Meetings, trade fairs and exhibitions to be organized in both countries. The MoU will also covers cooperation in the areas of investment across key sectors of the economy.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The signing of this memorandum further underscores the commitment of NACCIMA, under the leadership of Udeagbala, to strengthen relationships and increase collaborations between Nigerian businesses and their foreign counterparts for the good of the private sector in Nigeria.

As the voice of business in Nigeria, NACCIMA is actively promoting growth and competitiveness of Nigerian businesses for global trade through its strategic collaborations with Chambers of commerce and business councils all over the world.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .