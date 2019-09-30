Uche Henry

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has called on member chambers in cities and states across the country to undergo full accreditation with the Nigerian Chamber Accreditation Committee (NCAC), an independent affiliate body of NACCIMA made up of veteran chamber leaders who are knowledgeable evaluators.

In a statement delivered by the national president of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, stressed that NACCIMA’s call for Chambers’ accreditation and validation across the country is against the backdrop of the recognition of the need to assess each chamber’s competence in the areas of governance, management and organisational processes.

According to the president, NACCIMA has successfully undergone the accreditation process through the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) Washington DC in 2018, which yielded in the scaling up of NACCIMA’s organisational processes to meet best international practices.