By Merit Ibe

To bridge unemployment gap, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has disclosed that it was harnessing technology and digital ecosystem for the establishment of tech-hubs and co-creation centres in the association’s three geo-business zones.

Its President, John Udeagbala, who disclosed this during the association’s visit to the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, commended the governor on the recent commissioning of the Edo Tech Park, an elite software engineering and leadership-training institute.

He noted that this was also a keen area of interest during his tenure, adding that technology is the new frontier of most economies which provides opportunities to trigger significant inclusive economic growth and reduce unemployment.

The NACCIMA boss appealed to Governor Obaseki to raise his support for the chamber’s in the state by ensuring that it has a permanent site and location to carry out its activities.

“Your Excellency, your re-election is a testament of the faith the good people of state have in your visionary leadership. I sincerely commend your efforts towards strengthening and repositioning the key sectors in the state to significantly accelerate economic growth and development. Your visionary 30-year Development Plan for Edo is definitely a step in the right direction which will redefine the state. A bright future awaits Edo and Nigeria in general with the full implementation of this development plan. The state chamber is ready and committed to work with your administration in achieving these lofty dreams that will re-write the history books.

“As the Voice of Nigerian Business, the association is focused on ensuring an enabling business environment that is created and sustained through policy advocacy, promoting growth and competitiveness of business through proper and prompt information dissemination.

“Today’s visit avails us the ample opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to your administration for its support to the Benin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA).”

