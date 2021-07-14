By Merit Ibe

The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has promised to focus on full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, harness technology and digital ecosystem to boost trade.

The chamber argued that doing so is the only way the country could tap from the huge benefits presented by the trade agreement.

The new president, Ide John Udeagbala, who made the remark during the maiden press conference where he presented the association’s agenda during his tenure, noted that the agreement was a giant leap towards increasing intra-African trade and creating collective wealth.

Udeagbala, who also advised small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to form clusters to gain edge and recognition as organised enterprises, said as clusters, they can work as a team and access funds in respect to the AfCFTA.

He noted that SMEs find it difficult to access intervention and facilities due to their individualistic approach.

Noting that the trade is a bold step to take Africans out of poverty, he said this is “why we have focused on it at this conference. We are delighted at the work of the National Action Committee on AfCFTA since its establishment and have been part of its sensitisation activities through the NACCIMA committee on AfCFTA.”

