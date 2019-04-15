Uche Henry

The President, National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson, will be leading a team of Nigerian businesses, manufacturers and exporters to Pennsylvania, USA, to attend a 40 year old Odunde annual Festival, an opportunity for all blacks in diaspora to showcase their indigenous products.

A statement by the Chairman, NACCIMA- Export Group, Kola Awe,stated that, the business tour which kick starts from June 1 to 23 is in conjunction with the Ooni of Ife’s Cultural and business contingents who will explore vistas of opportunities in trade for Nigerian businesses to leaverage.

According to Awe, Nigeria used to be a large supplier of cocoa to Hershey Chocolate which is one of the biggest chocolate factories in the world but has not been operational till date, assuring that the business deal will be revisted.

On the festival, the coordinator of the Ileya Omo Oodua event, Wale Williams, said the group will meet with the Governor of the State of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf; the State Chambers of Commerce led by their president, Gene Barr; the Nigerian business community and the executives of the Pennsylvania Medical Society Harrisburg; leaders of state assembly, as well as the factory facilities of the Hershey Chocolate to sign trade agreement with the aim of seting up same factory in Nigeria among others benefits.

“Lawson will sign a trade agreement with Pennsylvania Chambers of Commerce on behalf of NACCIMA in other to give its members opportunities to explore new business frontiers.

Similarly, Oduduwa born- American, Rep Jordan Harris who doubles as the Democratic whip at the state of Pennsylvania assembly, will lead the Ooni to take advantage of the festival in Baltimore and Mississippi to showcase their rich cultural heritage.

They will also pay a Royal visit to the University of Pennsylvania Museum where Yoruba artifacts will be exhibited, and also visit the Vice Chancellors of top African -American universities where he (Ooni) will sign cultural exchange agreements with the universitie to have their students visit Nigeria, learn and explore, and return home rich with experience,this will create a boost in Nigeria’s tourism sector.