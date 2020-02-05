Henry Uche

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Lagos for the sole purpose of promoting research, cooperation on trade and business relations with the republic of China.

The Director General of NACCIMA, Ambassador Ayo Olukanni, stated that the MoU which was signed at the office of the Unilag Vice Chancellor was designed to promote cooperation between the two parties on research, trade and business relations, and to ensure overall mutually beneficial ties between Nigeria and China.

According to Olukanmi, the MoU will be implemented through the Institute of Nigeria China Development Studies (INCDS) domiciled at UNILAG for the maximum benefit of both parties. He noted that the MoU which the Secretariat has been working on for sometime is indeed a strategic move by NACCIMA that will expand the perimeters and consolidate NACCIMA economic ties with the growing Chinese private sector. He observed that the MoU will also be of great service to NACCIMA members who do business or are desirous of doing business with Chinese companies. “Under the MoU, NACCIMA, members will receive training and take part in workshops on the various opportunities in the various areas of the Chinese economy including how to establish successful Joint Venture with their Chinese counterparts.” he said.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ogundipe expressed delight at the development given the visible and prominent role of NACCIMA in the Nigerian Economic landscape and its position in giving voice to Nigerian businesses as well as the Association’s frontline Advocacy for the Nigerian private sector.

“We are assuring you of the university’s committment towards a prudent implementation of the MoU because we know this MoU would go a long way to impact positively to both China and the Nigeria’s organized private sector, hence we can’t do without research and development” he maintained.