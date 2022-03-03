By Merit Ibe

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has condemned the lingering fuel crisis in Nigeria, and urged the government to end importation of petroleum products.

Besides, it called for a definitive resolution of the challenges in the oil and gas sector to end fuel queues in Nigeria, while appealing to the Federal Government to provide a lasting solution by making domestic refineries operational.

NACCIMA, at its first quarterly council meeting hosted by the Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and presided by the NACCIMA National President, Ide J.C. Udeagbala, recently, also pointed out that the nation’s economy had improved since its last meeting in Benin, Edo State. Specifically, it said that the growth in national output had slowed down slightly from a 5.01 percent growth in the second quarter of 2021 to a 4.03 percent growth in the third quarter – indicating a continuous positive growth over the last four quarters since the recession witnessed in 2020.

It however assured commitment to carrying out its mandate of advocating and strengthening those sectors of the economy that were of keen interest.

On data collection on insolvent industries, NACCIMA disclosed that progress had been made across the country through its secretariat.