The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has reassured newly appointed ambassadors of its support in their quest to attract foreign investors and foreign direct Investment (FDI) from their respective countries of accreditation.

The Director General of NACCIMA Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni, gave this charge during the induction and training programme organised for the envoys in Abuja, as they prepare to depart for their duties abroad.

Olukanni, a career diplomat who was a former High Commissioner of Nigeria to Australia, advised the principal envoys to work closely with NACCIMA to ensure success of their assignment especially as it relates to the pursuit of economic diplomacy, which is one of the foreign policy pillars of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and in which the private sector is expected to play a key role.

He drew attention to NACCIMA as a veritable national chamber composed of 51 city chambers, four bilateral chambers, nine business associations and over 400 corporate members representing over 30,000 businesses across the federation.

He said with this, NACCIMA and members of the chambers are well positioned to help identify credible business partners on the Nigerian side to give practical meaning to the vision of the ambassadors and the Nigerian diplomatic missions as they seek investment for Nigeria.

He also drew attention to the fact that the activities of NACCIMA and its members span the key sectors of the economy, namely; Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture. He described these as sectors of the economy where immense opportunities exist for investment and potentials for huge expansion.

The NACCIMA boss cited energy generation, distribution, agric business, mining and its value chain as areas eagerly waiting for investment, calling on the envoys to bear this in mind as they scout around for willing investors.

He also reassured them that as is the tradition, business and trade delegation from NACCIMA, will work with them during visit by such delegation to their host countries; and through collaborative Virtual Business Forum, trade exhibition B2B meetings which are now the new normal.

The DG urges the ambassadors to be part of the activities of the various bilateral business councils and bilateral chambers between Nigeria and their host countries.

Responding, the envoys assured the DG that they would work closely with NACCIMA in pursuit of their assignments in the area of trade and investment at their respective posts. This is also in recognition of the role of NACCIMA in its advocacy for greater support to the private sector as the engine of growth of the economy.

Several bilateral meetings were held by the DG on the sidelines of the training programmes with the envoys, who are expected to depart for their respective countries of accreditation soon.