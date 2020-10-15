Henry Uche

The National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, has urged the Federal Government to be wary of unnecessary debt burden at this critical period as the debt servicing in the national budget soars. The NACCIMA boss who gave the advice at a press briefing recently in Lagos at an event marking the 60th anniversary of the Association, noted that Nigeria must guard against sliding back to another recession on account of its borrowing and poor economic performance.

Speaking on the theme: “The Future of Business” Aliyu, maintained that the success of the 2021 budget wasdependent on its prompt passage and rigorous implementation, while urging the National Assembly to promptly process and passage of the Budget. She stressed that NACCIMA was already repositioning itself to continue to play advocacy role as the Voice of Nigerian Business in the new digitalised economy; which is part of the new normal.

“We will also continue to work in an innovative manner to capacitate and reposition Chamber members across the nation. “We shall continue to champion the cause of Nigerian businesses through policy advocacy and work to promote the growth and competitiveness of private enterprises…”