The President of National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, has welcomed the signing of the AfCFTA by President Buhari during the the AU Summit in Niamey yesterday.

Its Director General, Ayoola Olukanni, said that NACCIMA president maintained that the signing by President Buhari was a courageous decision and a fullfilment of the will of Nigerians after a rigorous consultative process involving all stakeholders across the country.

Aliyu said “Now the hard work must begin if Nigeria especially the private sector is to reap the benefits of the agreement. She advised that close attention must be paid to the operational phase which has commenced especially the rules of origin, the pan-African digital payment platform, web-based and mobile applications for business, and an African Trade Observatory Portal.”

She advised that the organised private sector should work closely to enable the private businesses and manufacturers harness the potentialities of the agreement. Mrs Aliyu said NACCIMA was already putting finishing touches to the arrangements for seminars, workshops and Advocacy programmes to enable the chamber key into and take advantage of the opportunities expected to create a huge continental trading zone on the African continent.