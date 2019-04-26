Annual Integrity Lecture/Award organised by Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ) will honour some Nigerians who have over the years demonstrated the spirit of integrity in their capacities as leaders.

NACJ Secretary General, Charles Okhai, in statement, yesterday, said the annual event, which involves lectures on integrity by prominent Nigerians, as well as conferment of awards, will hold on Thursday, May 23, at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

“The list of the deserving awardees are Dr. Olugu, a medical doctor based in Canada; Daniel Emeka Okeke, managing director/chief executive officer of Express Concerns International Ltd.; Chris Azubogu, deputy chairman, House Committee on Appropriation; Mr. Basil Agboarumi, managing director/chief executive officer, Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCO) and Dr. Paul Obadare, general overseer, CAC WOSEM.

“Others are Justice More Nike Obadina and Justice Sedoten Sosi Ogunsanya, both High Court judges and Senator MAO Ohuabunwa. Sir Henry Micah Biterefie 11 will be honoured as the Integrity Man of the Year in the royal category. Pastor Sunday Ekanem Ibuot, special adviser, Political/ Legislative Affairs, Akwa Ibom State and Chinedu Orji, majority leader, Abia State House of Assembly are both on the roll call of Integrity for special recognition. Top on the awardees this year are two sitting governors, who display high level of integrity in their styles of governance. We also have a new dimension of corporate integrity award category this year which is going to a reputable bank as the Integrity Bank of the Year.”