The Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police (NACMP) has moved to its new headquarters in Abuja. Before now, the NACMP operated from an apartment in Garki, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new complex, located in the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Barracks, is equipped with state-of-the-art forensic laboratory and investigative room, among others, to aid investigators carry out their work effectively.

Inaugurating the complex, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Buratai, commended the Provost Marshal for making good use of resources allocated to the corps and ensuring the completion of the project started by his predecessors.

He called on officers and soldiers of the NACMP to continue to discharge their duties professionally and efficiently, promising to provide the necessary tools to make it easy for them to discharge their duties in the most professional manner.

The acting Provost Marshal, Brigadier-General Hassan Ahmed, said: “The HQ Complex, which I inherited at carcass level, was meant to be a one-storey complex housing 22 offices and a conference hall.

“Additionally, the already completed and occupied SIB complex lacked requisite structures and standardized investigation facilities. These structures fell short of the COAS building standards and did not meet the corps’ futuristic expansion plans.

“The Corps HQ has been expanded to accommodate 54 offices, three large conference halls, a library, four interview rooms (with viewing areas) and a forensic laboratory. The project also includes a car park, quarter guard and related structures, as well as an access control sentry post.

“Furthermore, the SIB complex has been expanded and restructured to accommodate a befitting command office, conference room and Black House (investigation/interrogation room). The MT yard and canteen were built from the scratch.

“We shall use this complex judiciously to police the Nigerian Army by enforcing law, order and maintaining service discipline at all times.”

He solicited the support of the army chief in the area of infrastructure for the Military Police Training School, Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies as well as accommodation for the soldiers.

NDA holds passing-out parade October 10

All is set for the passing-out parade for cadets of 67 Regular Course and Army Cadets Short Service Course 46, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

The parade scheduled for October 10, 2020, is to hold strictly in compliance with the mational protocols and guidelines of COVID-19.

To this end, authorities said they are issuing one invitation card to each of the cadets to restrict the number of guests and only those with valid invitation would be allowed entry.

NDA Deputy Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Takwan Ali, who is also chairman, organising committee, said: “All invited guests are expected to come along with face masks and hand sanitizers, among other measures, to curb the pandemic.

“Authorities have made provisions for the proceedings of the ceremony to be streamed live on national television and the academy’s social media handle.

“Family members, friends and others are advised to use the aforementioned channels to watch the live parade in the comfort of their homes.”

A total of 779 cadets, comprising 287, for 67RC and 492 from SSC 46, are to pass out from the academy, which would have President Muhammadu Buhari as the reviewing officer.

Army charges education officers to be dedicated

The Nigerian Army has called on officers and soldiers of its Education Corps to be professional and dedicated in carrying out their primary assignment.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Tukur Buratai, gave the charge at the closing of a four-day training workshop organised by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), in conjunction with DEVTARG Ltd.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Lt-General Lamidi Adeosun, he said the training was aimed at equipping participants with the new techniques and tools to invigorate professional leadership for effective management of Nigerian Army schools.

He expressed the hope that the training they received would enable them revamp the fallen standards in army schools improve academic excellence, discipline and overall performance.

The army chief said he has committed enormous resources in upgrading of training facilities, improved funding of schools, training and re-training of teachers/instructors and enhanced welfare of personnel/staff, since his assumption of office:

“These noble efforts were made among other objectives in repositioning the state of Nigerian Army Schools across the country. It is therefore my hope that the training you received from the array of the experts/resource persons during the workshop on various aspects of your responsibilities to revamp the fallen standards in army schools.

“Let me seize this opportunity to remind you that the responsibility of being a commandant/administrator with the destinies of our children and young people entrusted in you, is to train, shape, guide and mold them to become successful citizens. This cannot and should not under any circumstance be quantified with material gains.

“Indeed it is a sacred responsibility and I strongly enjoin you all to embrace the unique opportunity you have been given to serve young men and women with sincerity of purpose and deep reflection.”

Buratai inspects projects at super camps in Borno

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Tukur Buratai, has inspected ongoing projects at the Army Special Super Camp, Chabbal, Konduga Local Government, Borno State. He also inspected construction works at the Reference Hospital, Maiduguri, and troops’ accommodation works, among others.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of work done and urged engineers on site to remain focused and committed to completing the project in good time.

He then inaugurated a 40-bed capacity accommodation for soldiers on escort and guard duty at the Flag Staff House annex in Maiduguri.

In all the camps, he told the troops: “The whole country is hopeful that you should achieve results, you must bring this war to an end very soon.

“You are better trained, equipped and motivated to do the nation proud. You must be more courageous and bold to end terrorism in Nigeria.

“Nigerian Army is not in the North East Theatre of Operation for crowd dispersal or peacekeeping missions.

“We are here for war and so you must be perpetually in war mood, if you want to succeed.”

AFCSC remembers Ejigbo plane crash victims, holds service

The Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) has organised a memorial service for the 165 military officers who died in the C-130, plane crash at Ejigbo on the outskirts of Lagos in 1992.

The Nigeria Air Force C-130 plane crashed on September 26, 1992, killing all the passengers and crew members on board. All the deceased officers from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and some foreign military officers were at the time students of the college.

The memorial took place at the college chapel, the third to be organised by the authorities. Prayers were offered for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed.

Commandant of the college, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Liman, said: “We are gathered here once again to remember the officers and men who died in the Nigerian Air Force C-130 plane crash of 26 September, 1992.

“On this day, exactly 28 years ago, at about 17:45 hours, the NAF C-130 aircraft, with tail number NAF 911, crashed some minutes after take-off in the swampy area of Ejigbo, a few kilometres from Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, killing all the 165 persons on board.

“The persons on board included seven members of Directing Staff, 140 students of Senior Course 15 and three support staff of AFCSC returning from a tour of naval formations in Lagos.

“The aircraft crew and few other persons travelling from Lagos to Kaduna were also on board the aircraft.

“A price that will never be forgotten by the college, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation in general. The world will not remember for long the words we say here today, but will forever remember the price paid by the beloved officers and men.”

Liman said the college erected a befitting cenotaph, with the names of the fallen heroes, where their families would visit to remember their loved ones: “This is to ensure that their names are not forgotten in the history of the college. The road within the senior quarters has been appropriately named September 26 Close, as approved by college committee.”