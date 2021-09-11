The NACTAL delegation, led by its national president, Comrade Abdulganiyu Abubakar, was received by the Executive Chairperson of the Roost Foundation, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli.

The statement quoted Abubakar as saying that their visit aimed to seek for partnership and collaboration, resource mobilization as well as repositioning NACTAL for effective coordination.

He said that the coordination was necessary for members of the civil society organisation, which is focused on Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (TIPSOM).

Okah-Donli, in response, reiterated her organisation’s resolve to partner with NACTAL, as well as other credible organizations, to contribute meaningfully and provide prompt responses to TIPSOM.

The Roost foundation chairperson conducted the NACTAL delegation around the Roost foundation office, to round -up the visit. (NAN)