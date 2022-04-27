Valencia has been confirmed as the fourth group stage host city for this year’s Davis Cup, and could stage a match involving Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

Another Spanish city in Málaga had originally been due to join Bologna, Hamburg and Glasgow in hosting group stage matches at the men’s tennis team tournament, but was then selected to hold knockout ties.

Group stage matches are scheduled for September 14 to 18, with the Pabellón Municipal Fuente de San Luis in Valencia the venue for Group B fixtures.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Following the draw in Málaga, host nation and 2019 winners Spain are due to face Canada in a repeat of the final from three years ago, as well as Serbia and South Korea in Group B.

Nadal, who won a record 21st men’s singles Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year, could face world number one Djokovic in the match-up between Spain and Serbia.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The top seeded nations are Croatia, who have been pitted in Group A against host nation Italy, Argentina and Sweden.

The 2018 winners Croatia were beaten by the Russian Tennis Federation in last year’s final, but the reigning champions have been banned from this year’s Davis Cup and the women’s equivalent Billie Jean King Cup by the International Tennis Federation following the invasion of Ukraine.

Group A matches are due to be held at the Unipol Arena in Bologna.The Am Rothenbaum in Hamburg is due to host matches in Group C.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Third seeds France, who won the Davis Cup for the 10th time in 2017, have been drawn against host nation Germany, Belgium and Australia, who have won the Davis Cup 28 times but not since 2003.