Rafael Nadal will miss the US Open after the Spaniard ended his 2021 season because of a foot injury.

The injury caused the 20-time Grand Slam winner to miss the Cincinnati Masters and Canadian Open last week.

Defending champion Dominic Thiem and five-time winner Roger Federer have also pulled out of this year’s US Open.

Nadal, 35, wrote on Instagram: “Honestly, I have been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time.”

He added: “Having discussed it with the team and family, this decision has been made and I believe that it is the way forward to try to recover and recover well.

“I am [determined] to do whatever it takes to regain the best possible shape, to continue competing for the things that really motivate me and the things that I have done during all these years.