Rafael Nadal fears he could be forced into a premature retirement due to a foot injury, despite overcoming fierce rival Novak Djokovic to reach the French Open semi-finals.

The Spaniard beat Djokovic in four sets at the tournament he has dominated for years but conceded afterwards that it may even be his last appearance at Roland Garros.

Nadal has a chronic foot problem that he has been suffering through since 2005. It was eventually diagnosed with Mueller-Weiss Syndrome and affects a bone in the foot that is integral to movement.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Last year he was forced to sit out six months because of the problem and thinks if a fix cannot be found, retirement is a real possibility.

‘I’m very clear on the fact that I don’t know what can happen (and it can be (his) last French Open),’ he said on Tuesday night.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘You know what I have with my foot and if we don’t find solutions, it will be difficult. For the moment we haven’t so I give myself a chance.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

‘I don’t know what will happen after this tournament. I’m very clear about that, I don’t have to hide anything at my age.

‘I have what I have in my foot and if we don’t find a solution it’s difficult for me. At the moment we haven’t found a solution. Playing the semi-finals gives me a lot of energy for me and we’ll see how it goes down here (left foot).

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .