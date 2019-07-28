Rafael Nadal turned 33 in June although there are no signs of slowing down for the Spanish giant, standing as the second-best player, so far, in 2019. Nadal had to skip Brisbane at the beginning of the season and there was nothing wrong with his game or knees in Melbourne, using the favorable draw to dismantle six rival in straight sets before a severe final loss to Novak Djokovic, his biggest in Grand Slam finals.

Returning in Acapulco, Nadal wasted three-match points against Nick Kyrgios in the second round, advancing into the semi-final at Indian Wells, where he had to skip the clash against Roger Federer with a right knee injury, staying away from Miami and preparing for his beloved clay where he has been the dominant figure for the past 15 years.