Casper Ruud will meet 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the final of the French Open today after a pulsating day of semi-final action in the men’s singles competition.

Nadal pitted his wits against Alexander Zverev and found himself 7-6 [10-8] 6-6 up in the contest before the number three seed had to retire after a devastating ankle injury.

Zverev dominated the opening exchanges with Nadal after breaking in the opening game, but the Spaniard broke back for 4-4 before squandering three set points on the German’s serve.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Nadal saved two break points to move into a 6-5 lead before Zverev forced a tie-break, and the 13-time Roland Garros winner remarkably managed to save four set points – receiving a standing ovation from the crowd under the roof.

The Spaniard’s seemingly impossible forehand returns propelled him to a first-set win, and neither man was able to hold serve in the second set before Zverev did so to edge 3-2 in front.

The 25-year-old’s pinpoint forehand into the corner saw him break to move into a 4-2 lead, but it was deja vu for Zverev as a double fault saw Nadal break back for 4-3.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .