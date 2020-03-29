World no. 2 and the most celebrated Spanish athlete ever, Rafael Nadal is ready to help his country together with his friend Pau Gasol and other stars from the individual and team sports, hoping to raise 11,000,000 euros and offer help to more than a million people.

“In this situation, which is totally new for everyone, after giving it further thought, I have come to the conclusion that you, the Spanish people, have never failed us, the athletes. You have always been by our side in happy moments and in difficult times.

Rafael Nadal Shows Us How He Exercises at Home During the Confinement

You have always had an understanding with us when things have not gone well, but when things have gone well you have always been there celebrating with all of us. I think that athletes are what we are in large part thanks to your support, and now is the time that athletes have to help you.

That’s why I decided to call my friend Pau. Together we came to the conclusion of starting this initiative to which we trust that all Spanish sport will unite and give a good example of unity. We are teaming up with the Red Cross Respond project.