Rafael Nadal has cast doubt over the prospective resumption of the international tennis calendar and insisted he would not currently be prepared to travel to a major tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Global health fears and quarantine restrictions have led to concerns over the practicality of staging the US and French Opens, which are still scheduled to take place in August and September, respectively.

And Nadal, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday, said he would have serious concerns about returning to the tour until the situation has eased enough for players from every nation to be able to compete.

Speaking on a Zoom call with international media, Nadal said: “It’s not an ideal situation – if you ask me today, if I want to travel to play a tennis tournament, I will say no.

“I am confident they will make the right decisions in the right moment to be sure that if (the US Open) is played it is going to be under extremely safe circumstances – if not, in my opinion, it doesn’t make sense.”