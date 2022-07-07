As part of activities lined up to commemorate the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2022 Troops of 81 Division Garrison and 65 Battalion conducted a one-day free medical outreach at Ogombo Community of Ajah in Lagos.

Flagging off the medical outreach, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division Major General Umar Thama Musa represented by the Chief of Staff headquarters 81 Division Brigadier General Ismail Oloyede said the choice of Ogombo Community for the exercise was to give back to the community what the Army has been enjoying from them in terms of cooperation in the discharge of its constitutional mandate. He further said that the community should know that the Army is to protect and not to scare.

In a similar vein, Commander 81 Division Garrison brigadier General Nasiru Nagidada told the community to see security as a collective responsibility which required members of the community to always provide information that could be used as actionable intelligence in ensuring the security of life and property. He assured the community that the 81 Division will continue to provide platforms that would further strengthen the relationship between the NA and the civil populace at the grassroots.

Services rendered by the 81 Division Medical Hospital and Services during the exercise included blood sugar level test, blood pressure check, and free medication consultation. Others are eye checks and general health sensitization amongst others. The exercise was also used to enlighten the community on the implications of drug abuse in their community.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Community leader the Akana Oro of Ogombo Land Chief Wasiu Olufunmi Eletu stated that the people of the community were delighted to have troops of the NA in their midst to provide medical services. He, therefore, commended the Army for the outreach as well as for ensuring the security of lives and property in the general area.